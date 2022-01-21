Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $46.04 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

