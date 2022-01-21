Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $23,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $84.38 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

