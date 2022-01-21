Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.31 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

FRT stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

