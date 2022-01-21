Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,156 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of Bristow Group worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $932.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

