Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.46 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

