Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNPR opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

