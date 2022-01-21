Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $78,746,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Alcoa by 56.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 326,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 89,236 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Alcoa by 26,783.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 95,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 95,082 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

