Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.29 Million in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of Lands’ End at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $585.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

