Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.43 Million in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Caribou Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRBU. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085 over the last quarter.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

