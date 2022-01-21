Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

