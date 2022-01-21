Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $650,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $19,643,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

