Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

