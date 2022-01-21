Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,611 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

