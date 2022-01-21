Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,342 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 23.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock valued at $26,589,266 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARES stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.