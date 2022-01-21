Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,858 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of -113.24. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

