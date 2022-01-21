Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,962 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

CPB stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

