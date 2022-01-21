Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.17% of Lands’ End as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 564.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after buying an additional 99,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lands’ End by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 8.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 877,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after buying an additional 71,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LE stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

