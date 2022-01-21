Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO opened at $118.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

