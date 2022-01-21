Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 7,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

