Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Athene were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

