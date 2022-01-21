Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $822,135,000 after buying an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,537,000 after purchasing an additional 252,388 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,887,000 after purchasing an additional 254,873 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

