Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 80,156 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,156 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of Bristow Group worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 2,187.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTOL opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.58 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

