Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.25 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,747,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,472,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,108,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,123,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM opened at $49.74 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

