Team Heretics Fan Token Price Down 26% Over Last Week (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001685 BTC on major exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $266,253.07 and approximately $37,944.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.78 or 0.07078465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,539.35 or 0.99908972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00061385 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Team Heretics Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.