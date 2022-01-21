Telcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.93 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $433.20 million and $13.93 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,039,673,943 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

