Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $767.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

