Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.45.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $323.32. 10,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,097. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

