Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) & The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Head to Head Contrast

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group -2.52% 3.97% 1.70% Telefónica 25.42% 12.28% 2.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Telefónica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.93 -$1.42 billion ($0.65) -71.66 Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.52 $1.81 billion $2.16 2.06

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefónica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Telefónica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Telefónica 2 3 2 0 2.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus target price of $64.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.12%. Telefónica has a consensus target price of $3.85, suggesting a potential downside of 13.29%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Telefónica.

Summary

Telefónica beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

