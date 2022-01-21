Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target Cut to €44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($50.00) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $$17.95 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. Telenet Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

