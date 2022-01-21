TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on T. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.38.

TSE T traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.74. The stock has a market cap of C$39.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.84. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$24.93 and a 52 week high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

