Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Trading Down 11.1%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $119.00 and last traded at $119.00. Approximately 315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

