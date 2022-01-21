Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $178.94

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.94 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.39). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.43), with a volume of 1,114,859 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 178.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 29.90 and a quick ratio of 29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.26.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.