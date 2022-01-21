Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $49.57 on Friday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -141.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,743,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

