Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Tenneco worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

TEN stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $887.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

