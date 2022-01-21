TERA Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TERA has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $112,494.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TERA has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

