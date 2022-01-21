Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.26. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

TER traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.39. 1,783,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,297. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

