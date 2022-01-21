Terracoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,648.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $510,333.89 and approximately $2,648.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,534.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00866187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00260747 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004218 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

