TerraCredit (CREDIT) Market Cap Tops $360,577.46

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

