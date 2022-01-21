TerraUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $10.92 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $10.92 billion and approximately $638.15 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015492 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 10,920,572,672 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.