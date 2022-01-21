Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $141.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

