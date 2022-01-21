Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises about 1.7% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $2,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

TTEK traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

