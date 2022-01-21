Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Up 4.1% After Strong Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s share price were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $64.13. Approximately 16,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 506,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie L. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,697 shares of company stock worth $1,621,977. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 195,715 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

