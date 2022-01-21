The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for about 2.4% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AES by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AES by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 826,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 72,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

