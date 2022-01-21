The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 243,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,444,490. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

