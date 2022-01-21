The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 472,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,444,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

