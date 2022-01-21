The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,776 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $334,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.37.

EL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $301.00. 45,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,737. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

