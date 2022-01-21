The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,700 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,400 ($46.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,142.50 ($42.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,739.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,691.23. The firm has a market cap of £72.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,165.50 ($43.19).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

