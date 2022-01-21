The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €163.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €163.00 ($185.23) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €155.63 ($176.85).

EPA ML traded down €1.15 ($1.31) during trading on Friday, hitting €152.25 ($173.01). 339,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.38. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

