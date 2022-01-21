The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €17.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.32) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.68 ($16.68).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €13.29 ($15.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. ENI has a 12 month low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 12 month high of €12.81 ($14.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.43.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.