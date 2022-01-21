The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.66. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.